The prestigious international school RWIS, of Swedish origin, opens its doors next academic year 2024-2025 in Palma with the aim of providing the island's students with an international education with a widely recognised curriculum in a multicultural environment.
With almost 20 years of experience in the world of education, this prestigious Swedish-born educational institution bases its methodology on Cambridge Assessment International Education, the internationally recognised syllabus that trains students academically and personally to succeed in an increasingly globalised and demanding society.
At the end of their time at the school, students obtain a qualification that is recognised and valued by the most prestigious universities in the world, in addition to the qualification corresponding to the territory where they have studied.
RWIS will open its doors during the 2024/25 academic year, welcoming students from Year 1 to Year 7, spanning ages 5 to 13, born between 2012 and 2019. The main aim is to create a community in which everyone can grow together. Subsequently, the school will expand its educational offer to cover the rest of pre-university studies.
Cambridge Curriculum
Thanks to the implementation of the Cambridge Curriculum, RWIS offers bilingual teaching (in English and Spanish with a third complementary language) and has a methodology that combines the local curriculum with the content provided by the Cambridge syllabus.
One of the main characteristics of this syllabus is its adaptability, as it evolves in the same way as the students do, adapting the teaching methodology to the students' ages.
Thus, in the pupils' first years (lower primary), learning is based on play, evolving towards reading, writing and arithmetic. Subsequently, the focus is on the acquisition of basic skills in the main subjects (upper primary) and then moves on to a deeper understanding and development of critical thinking (secondary).
In upper secondary school, students continue their education in English, mathematics, science, Spanish and a second language, plus a choice of three or four additional subjects, leading to a higher level of specialisation during the baccalaureate.
On completion of their studies, students will be awarded IGCSE (Secondary) and A Level (Baccalaureate) qualifications, which are recognised and valued by the most prestigious universities in the world.
Education professionals
One of the fundamental pillars of RWIS is its human factor, a team of education and pedagogy professionals committed to their work, highly qualified and experienced in international education, who provide students with personalised training adapted to their characteristics. In this way, students receive a complete training that helps them to grow and develop as people.
