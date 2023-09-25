Real Mallorca were overrun by high-flying Girona 5-3 on Saturday lunchtime. Mallorca got off to a dream start when a handball by Tsygankov saw Muriqi send the resultant penalty into the net, 0-1, after just three minutes.

As usual, Mallorca followed coach Aguirre’s instructions and instead of going all out for a second, retreated and defended in numbers – BIG mistake. Girona showed blistering pace and crisp passing all over the pitch, as opposed to the Palma side who looked like a team of plodders.

Girona, after going behind, turned up the pressure and showed some delightful football and, more importantly, showing Real Mallorca how to put the ball into the net. Girona finished off a stunning first half display 4-1 ahead and Mallorca, and their travelling fans, looked demoralised. I felt sorry for the fans, most of whom were students from various nearby Barcelona universities.

Time after time Mallorca’s defence cleared the ball forward to their sole attacker Muriqi who, as usual, gave 110% but we offered very little going forward until the last 10 minutes. After half time we improved slightly, managing to keep the score down to just five!

Then, 10 minutes from time, on came Mr Mallorca (El Dimonio de Arta), Abdon Prats. For whatever reason, Mallorca’s wing backs suddenly got down the flanks and crossed the ball. Abdon got on the end of one of them and scored his second after a goal-mouth melee. He’s now our leading scorer with three goals.

One commentator said that this game was like the 2-6 gubbing from Granada in the Son Moix two years ago. As expected, social media went into overdrive calling for Aguirre to leave. His negative tactics are so hard to watch and we should be playing exciting football like Girona. New signings like Darder and Larin are finding it difficult to adapt to Aguirre’s negative approach, and so are the fans.

I’m not looking forward to the Barcelona game on Tuesday night. If we sit back and defend, we’ll be hammered. However, if we attack from the first whistle we have a chance of a draw ! (Ed: in your dreams, pal) Why not start the game with Abdon and Muriqu upfront and let’s stop this PASSIVE, NEGATIVE FOOTBALL and HAVE A GO?

If we lose to high-scoring Barcelona then the white hankies could be out in the Son Moix calling for Aguirre’s dismissal. I noticed top coach “Rubi” was watching on in the stands at Girona and I’m sure he may already be added to the list waiting to take over at the Son Moix. Things need to change and fast.