Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid - Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma, Mallorca, Spain - February 5, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in action with RCD Mallorca's Lee Kang-in REUTERS/Juan Medina | JUAN MEDINA
Palma07/02/2023 11:51
Real Madrid’s Mallorca star Marco Asensio looks set for a move to the Premier League at the end of the season with Arsenal and Chelsea interested although it appear Arsenal are the favourite with agents expected to meet in London this week.
