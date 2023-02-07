Real Madrid’s Mallorca star Marco Asensio looks set for a move to the Premier League at the end of the season with Arsenal and Chelsea interested although it appear Arsenal are the favourite with agents expected to meet in London this week.

Asensio was part of the Real Madrid side which lost to Real Mallorca on Sunday, he could have saved his side’s blushes bit the midfielder missed a penalty.

The 27-year-old now has fewer than six months left to run on his contract with the Spanish and European champions and is widely expected to leave this summer.



Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde are all ahead of Asensio in the wingers’ pecking order, restricting the Spain international to just five La Liga starts this season.

As a result, Arsenal are one of a number of clubs due to speak with Asensio’s agents, but the Mallorcan is supposedly after a rise on his current £118,000-a-week wage to make the move to England.

Real Madrid will wait another couple of months before deciding whether to hand Asensio a renewal, and should he decide to advance his career in England, he would be seeking a four-year Premier League contract.