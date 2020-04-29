Children ask Spanish Government to allow Nadal to play tennis.

Children ask Spanish Government to allow Nadal to play tennis.

29-04-2020Ultima Hora

Children in Majorca have launched an appeal asking the Government to allow tennis ace, Rafa Nadal to start playing again.

Under a platform with the hashtag #RafaPlayNow they wrote "can play tennis again because he deserves it."

Like all other athletes in Spain, Rafa is confined to his house and cannot train and there was controversy when he recently declared publicly that like many other people in Spain who have already been allowed to return to their jobs, he would like to get back to work and train on a tennis court.

Nadal pointed out that tennis is a game with many metres of separation between players so there is no health risk to him or others.

The citizen movement has released a video on Instagram asking the Spanish Government to allow Rafa Nadal to be authorisatised to start training in Manacor immediately.

