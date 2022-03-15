The Balearic government's Atmosphere Service, which comes under the directorate for energy, has issued advice to the public to limit physical activities outdoors because of a high concentration of dust from Africa.

The service has activated a warning that the Balearics will be affected by levels that can be harmful to public health on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Saharan dust is currently affecting parts of the mainland.

Health recommendations are to reduce or stop prolonged and vigorous outdoor activity if people experience coughs, shortness of breath or throat irritation. People who are in risk groups should avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods.