Today's weather forecast will have cloudy intervals with scattered showers which could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Night-time temperatures will rise and daytime temperatures will fall. Wind from the south, temporarily variable.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures will drop

Today's probability of rain is high in Mallorca

Don't forget you can check our live webcams to see how the weather is near you. Click here.



Here is the forecast for the next few days. Not looking very sunny the next few days.

Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

Palma, port..................... 22.1 degrees Centigrade

Es Mercadal..................... 21.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport.................. 21.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university.............. 21.6 degrees Centigrade

Petra.............................. 21.4 degrees Centigrade

Yesterday's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

4 Escorca 6 Palma Univ 6 Campos 6 Lluc 7 Binissalem 7 Petra 7 Artà 7 S.Servera 7 Campos, Salines 8 Aerop.Palma 8 Sta Maria 8 Calvià 8 Sa Pobla 8 Manacor 9 P.Pollença 9 Sineu 9 Pollença 9 Porreres 10 Llucmajor 10 Andratx 10 Alfàbia 11 Portocolom 11 Llucmajor, Cap B. 11 Santanyí 12 P.Sóller 13 P.Palma 14 Capdepera