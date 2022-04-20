Today's weather forecast will have cloudy intervals with scattered showers which could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Night-time temperatures will rise and daytime temperatures will fall. Wind from the south, temporarily variable.
Today's weather forecast
Today's maximum temperatures will drop
Today's probability of rain is high in Mallorca
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/Tk08pZw1PU— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 19, 2022
Here is the forecast for the next few days. Not looking very sunny the next few days.
Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.
Palma, port..................... 22.1 degrees Centigrade
Es Mercadal..................... 21.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport.................. 21.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.............. 21.6 degrees Centigrade
Petra.............................. 21.4 degrees Centigrade
Yesterday's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.
4 Escorca 6 Palma Univ 6 Campos 6 Lluc 7 Binissalem 7 Petra 7 Artà 7 S.Servera 7 Campos, Salines 8 Aerop.Palma 8 Sta Maria 8 Calvià 8 Sa Pobla 8 Manacor 9 P.Pollença 9 Sineu 9 Pollença 9 Porreres 10 Llucmajor 10 Andratx 10 Alfàbia 11 Portocolom 11 Llucmajor, Cap B. 11 Santanyí 12 P.Sóller 13 P.Palma 14 Capdepera
