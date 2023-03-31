Some unsettled weather in Mallorca over Easter. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma31/03/2023 11:25
The high, almost summer-like temperatures Spain has enjoyed over the past few days are going to give way to a weekend marked by a drop in temperatures due to the entry of a mass of polar air, and a possible “Scandinavian front” during almost all of Easter, according to the Meteored expert, Samuel Briener.
2 comments
A shame there is a drop in temperature. For Easter. Just as a few resorts have very good bookings. Let's hope there is an increase next Wednesday for the Tourists that are here.
I really must protest. A slight nip in the air is a bad as Clarkson's slope on the bridge. You should be more careful with your use of language. All of us, especially the little ones, are far more sensitive nowadays and it is easy to offend our delicate sensibilities. Soon you will want us to watch Bernard Manning and Chubby Brown on Youtube.