Rain forecast for the whole of Mallorca on Monday - up to 80% probability. Sunny spells more likely in the afternoon than the morning. Temperatures ranging from 14 to 18C; a keen northeast wind will be blowing at times.

More by way of sun expected on Tuesday but still with a high prospect of rain. Improving on Wednesday, with temperatures rising and currently forecast to reach 26C by the weekend.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 16, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.

Andratx (7C) 17C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Tue: 16, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Binissalem (4C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 22.

Deya (7C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 15, Wed: 16, Thu: 20.

Palma (8C) 16C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

Pollensa (8C) 18C, calm increasing to gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.

Porreres (4C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 22.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 15, Wed: 19, Thu: 22.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 20.

Sineu (5C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 21.8 Palma University, 21.6 Llucmajor, 21.3 Can Sion (Campos), 21.0 Binissalem, 20.9 Es Capdellà, 20.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 20.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 20.2 Palma Port, Porreres and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 20.1 Palma Airport; Lows of 4.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.7 Can Sion and Palma University, 5.9 Lluc and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).