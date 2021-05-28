Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021.

28-05-2021Youtube: Walt Disney Studios

As of Friday May 28, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Ocimax is showing the new release Cruella. CineCiutat continues to show First Cow and Nomadland. Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Cruella aswell.

To check for further information click on the locations above.

Cruella (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 16.35 and 19.30; 12.10 (Sat & Sun only)

Times at Festival: 12.15 (30/5) and 19.30 (31/5)

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Sinopsis: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Genre: Comedy/Crime.

Rated: PG-13.

First Cow (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.30 (Fri), 16.35 (Sun); 16.55 (Mon, Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat); 21.05 (Fri); 21.15 (Mon, Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat & Sun)

Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Magaro and Dylan Smith.

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Sinopsis: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes.

Genre: Drama/Western.

Rated: PG-13.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.00 (Mon, Tue, Wed, Thur and Sat)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Don't forget Palma's drive-in movie starts today. Click here for complete listing with some films showing in English.

