The launch of the new Mallorca Bulletin has coincided witth the Palma Boat Show. The Majorca Daily Bulletin has become an online publication with a new website launching on May 6. The British Consul General Lloyd Milen, Son Amar owner Margaret Whittaker and Michelin star chef Marc Fosh, were among some of the people at the fair who offered us their congratulations.

And talking of promotion the Palma City Council, through the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation, is collaborating once again this year in the promotion of the Palma International Boat Show to the entire city, so that Palma can get dressed in blue and get involved in the international nautical event.

Thanks to their support and work, the show’s image can be seen in the city centre on a variety of fixed displays and on the tourist bus. The collaboration also extends to the boat show’s promotion in the different tourist offices in Palma, so that all visitors can learn about one of the most important nautical events in the Mediterranean.

This outstanding event is part of the revitalisation strategy being developed by the Tourism Foundation, with the aim of promoting nautical sports as a tourist product.

The Palma International Boat Show 2022 returns this year to the traditional dates of the May long weekend, and will be held from 28th April to 1st May in Palma’s Moll Vell. The PIBS is organised by the Institute for Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands (IDI), a body under the authority of the Ministry of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, together with the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association (BYBA). With more than 35 editions, it has become one of the most internationally renowned boat shows and marks the start of the nautical season in the Mediterranean.