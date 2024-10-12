According to one Briton on TikTok, having to supply 43 pieces of information when checking into accommodation is going to turn Britons away and judging by comments from people who have watched the video, he is not wrong. Carlos Abella, the secretary general of the tourist board, has said that the update of this Royal Decree obliges accommodation companies, car rental companies and intermediary tour operators to provide customer information telematically with an excessive level of detail, also providing for penalties of up to 30,000 euros in case of infringement. All this in addition to “cumbersome booking procedures”.
The Spanish government has defended the rule, claiming that the tighter requirements will enhance safety by allowing the Ministry of Interior to access details on who, when and where both domestic and international guests are staying, assisting in tracking terrorists and organised crime syndicates.
But many people feel it is an infringement of their human rights and could also clash with data protection laws, not to mention being a major hassle.
Benidorm resident Frank, known on TikTok as @frankthestagman, says “I’ve got to be honest with you, I can’t believe we’ve got to a stage in life where anybody can actually ask for this type of information. Information they are wanting from you, which you will have to give, is - well, there’s a lot of it - but these are the basics.
“These are the ones that you’re more likely to not want to hand over. Your full name, your full address, your credit card information. They’re also going to be wanting your phone number, they’re going to want to know where you’re going to be staying and also your passport and driving licence information. If you fail to provide any of this information, and there is more, you can be fined up to 30,000 euros. Wow.” The new law is now due to be enforced from December 2.
I usually take the view that I've got nothing to hide so I don't mind giving information. However, there's a limit and it looks like the new regulations exceed what I and most people would regard as sufficient for the cause (of renting a room or a car). Yes, Spain will lose visitors as a result if this becomes law since most people will get the impression that the country is heading to becoming a Police state and they don't need that hassle on a holiday.
It probably has something to do with immigration and not do much controlling tourists but knowing where and how long visitors are in the country. The island is easily policed , i doubt we are targeted as a problem.