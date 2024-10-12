The Spanish Tourism Board and the industry at large has succeeded in securing the suspension of the new Royal Decree requiring documentary registration in accommodation and motor vehicle rental “given the impossibility of compliance with the rule for tourism companies and potential conflict with the Data Protection Act”. It was due to have come into force on October 1, now it has been pushed back until December however it is feared that it could put Britons off coming to Mallorca at Spain at large.

According to one Briton on TikTok, having to supply 43 pieces of information when checking into accommodation is going to turn Britons away and judging by comments from people who have watched the video, he is not wrong. Carlos Abella, the secretary general of the tourist board, has said that the update of this Royal Decree obliges accommodation companies, car rental companies and intermediary tour operators to provide customer information telematically with an excessive level of detail, also providing for penalties of up to 30,000 euros in case of infringement. All this in addition to “cumbersome booking procedures”.

The Spanish government has defended the rule, claiming that the tighter requirements will enhance safety by allowing the Ministry of Interior to access details on who, when and where both domestic and international guests are staying, assisting in tracking terrorists and organised crime syndicates.

But many people feel it is an infringement of their human rights and could also clash with data protection laws, not to mention being a major hassle.

Benidorm resident Frank, known on TikTok as @frankthestagman, says “I’ve got to be honest with you, I can’t believe we’ve got to a stage in life where anybody can actually ask for this type of information. Information they are wanting from you, which you will have to give, is - well, there’s a lot of it - but these are the basics.

“These are the ones that you’re more likely to not want to hand over. Your full name, your full address, your credit card information. They’re also going to be wanting your phone number, they’re going to want to know where you’re going to be staying and also your passport and driving licence information. If you fail to provide any of this information, and there is more, you can be fined up to 30,000 euros. Wow.” The new law is now due to be enforced from December 2.