On Thursday, Aena issued a statement: "The airport, given the bad practice among many drivers who stop before entering the arrivals express car park and generate a danger for traffic, decided for safety reasons to install a barrier to eliminate this dangerous practice. It is important to bear in mind that Aena does not have the power to penalise when bad practice occurs. What it does is to notify the local police, as it is the competent authority."
Although it has been established that there isn't a service agreement between the airport's management and the town hall to pay for police presence, the town hall says that "the local police go to the airport on a daily basis, especially to control taxis and loading/unloading".
"For Easter, a service instruction was issued for the motorised transit unit to pass each day at different times, as was done. Aena is responsible for surveillance of the parking and it does so with the contracted security service. The police serve the entire city and cannot have a permanent unit. For this reason, Aena has direct contact to request the presence of the local police at times of urgent need. Over Easter, it did not request this."
The town hall meanwhile continues to argue that there should be thirty minutes free parking at the arrivals express car park (which has 84 spaces) rather than fifteen. "This would be the solution to the problem."
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
in the US, airports have what's called a "cell phone" parking lot. 30 minutes free parking, but vehicle must be attended. The way it works is that when the party they're waiting to pick up is ready to exit the airport, they call or message the person waiting for them, who then drives to a defined pick up point, and picks them up. This seems like it would make sense here too. It seems like a very simple solution.