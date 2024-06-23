Several flights faced significant disruptions this Sunday at Manchester Airport following a power outage, which has since been resolved. The airport, a major hub for flights to popular tourist destinations like Mallorca, issued a statement advising passengers scheduled to depart from terminals 1 and 2 to contact their airlines due to a high likelihood of cancellations. Although operations at terminal 3 resumed with delays expected on some routes, the situation has caused considerable inconvenience.
Chaos at Manchester airport causes delays and cancellations to flights heading to Mallorca
The issue has been resolved, and electricity has been restored but air operations continue to experience disruptions
