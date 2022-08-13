<p>Taking a look at the east coast of the island this week, Alex Smith takes a look around a very busy Cala Millor.<\/p>\r\n<p>With holidaymakers on the beach and in the sea after dark, find out how busy this resort is during August 2022. You may be surprised!<\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
2 comments
Zoltan TeglasBe happy it's not yet another Magaluf walkthrough, with a narrative talking about how busy it is, while the pictures show surprisingly light traffic.
It's the biggest resort on the island and very popular with Germans so why would anyone be surprised that it's busy in August.