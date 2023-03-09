The 2023 Fira del Vi de Pollença (Pollensa Wine Fair) will be on May 6 and 7. Because of the pandemic, the last two fairs have been held on the Can Conill car park (the site of the future health centre), but this year's fair will be back at the Sant Domingo Cloister. It will mark a special occasion, as it is twenty years since the Associació Vi Primitiu launched the fair.
Pollensa Wine Fair returning to the Sant Domingo Cloister
Takes place on May 6 and 7
