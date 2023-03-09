The 2023 Fira del Vi de Pollença (Pollensa Wine Fair) will be on May 6 and 7. Because of the pandemic, the last two fairs have been held on the Can Conill car park (the site of the future health centre), but this year's fair will be back at the Sant Domingo Cloister. It will mark a special occasion, as it is twenty years since the Associació Vi Primitiu launched the fair.

At a presentation on Thursday at the Son Brull Hotel, the president of Vi Primitiu, Josep Bibiloni, pointed out that "we have gone from the 16 bodegas of the first edition to 39 this year, plus the participation once more of the DO Montsant bodegas from Falset".

The fair will be from 10am to 8.30pm on Saturday, May 6 and from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, May 7. Entrance will be 15 euros with the gift of a glass and a voucher of five euros to buy wine.