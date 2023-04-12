Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 7pm: Procession with bigheads, glosadors and pipers, C. Major and C. Jaume III. 10pm: Hip-hop and glosadors, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

Mostra de Cuines Calvia - Participating restaurants in gastronomy special; Bendinat, Cas Catala, Illetes, Portals Nous. Until April 16; menus from 14 to 18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc (Saint Francis Fair) - 8.30pm: Tapas route; seven bars/restaurants, free tourist train.

Palma - 4-30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5.30pm-12.30am: Gimme Indie Rock; Black Cats, La Gran Orquesta Republicana Sound System, Sweet Poo Smell and others. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Kirch (tenor). Michael Volle (baritone), Gabriela Scherer (soprano), Randall Jakobsh (bass); Wagner, Schoenberg. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.

Antoñito Molina.

Palma - 9pm: Antoñito Molina (Spanish pop singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 7.45pm: Street procession by the Band of Cornets and Drums. 8pm: Dignitaries, opening address and opening of the fair; 10pm: Music from Alborea. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 7pm: Opening of the gastronomy event and of the artisan and food market, Marquee and stalls on C. Gabriel Roca. 8pm-2am: DJs and bands in the marquee.

Sheep and Goat fair in Calvia village.

Saturday, April 15

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 8.30am-12 noon: Animal show and competition. From 10am: Artisan and food market. 12 noon: Live music - Suasi, Plaça Vila. 2pm: Fideuà lunch; 4pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. 5.30pm: Sheep dog trials, Ses Quarterades. 7pm: Concert - Xanguito; 8pm: Barbecue; 9.30pm: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

Esporles - 8pm: Davide Casu (singer-songwriter). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Lloseta - From 6pm: Back to the Gala de Tarde; La Movida Band, DJ Txema Sánchez - music from the '80s and '90s. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros.

Muro's Fira de Sant Francesc.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc (Saint Francis Fair) - 4pm: Procession by batucada drum bands taking part in the Carabassamba Festival, Plaça Convent; Food trucks, gastronomy stalls, children's activities, C. Santa Anna. 6pm: Giants and pipers outside the town hall; Carabassamba groups, Plaça Sant Martí. 7pm: Mass, Santa Anna Church; Opening of the artisans' show, Convent Cloister. 8pm: Folk dance and music with Revetla d'Algebelí; 10pm: Concert - After Suns; 12 midnight: The 'rabbit' climb. Plaça Convent.

Map where you can find drinks, tickets and Food Trucks plus the music stages.

Paguera - 12 noon-2.30am: La Gran Verbena; Cariño, Cirko, The Hawaiians, Go Cactus and others, plus food trucks. Plaça Torà. Free.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5.30pm-12.30am: Gimme Indie Rock; Dinamo, The Cicely Satellites, Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience and others. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Princesa de Motunui (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 1pm: Opening of the fair - horses, children's activities, gastronomy; 9.30pm: Music from Oxalis; 12 midnight: DJs. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show and of the artisan and food market, Paseo Marítimo and C. Gabriel Roca. 11am: Opening of the gastronomy marquee, C. Gabriel Roca. 12 noon: Charanga procession. 4.30pm: Giants, S'Estol del Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent bigheads, Procession from the church. 8pm-2am: DJs and bands in the marquee.

Angel Sunday at Bellver Castle.

Sunday, April 16

Bunyola - 7pm: Imaràntia (Maria José Cardona, vocals and guitar; Miquel Brunet, piano; Eduard Riera, violin; Pep Lluis Garcia, drums). Ona Edicions de Bunyola, Son Serra. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - From 9am: Animal show and competitions, artisan and food market. 11am: Procession with bigheads and giants, C. Major and C. Jaume III. 11.30am: Samplings of lamb and sheep and goat cheeses, Plaça Vila; Sheep-shearing, Plaça Església. 12 noon: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. 1.30pm: Music from Trescadors, C. Major; Music from Madame Gato, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. From 1.30pm: Gastronomy special, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc (Saint Francis Fair) - 10am-2pm: Artisans' show, Convent Cloister; Classic and current-day cars, C. Joan Carles I; Plants, Plaça Convent; Food trucks, C. Santa Anna; Animals' show, Avda. Santa Catalina Thomàs. 12.30pm: Concert - Unió Artística Murera band of music, Plaça Sant Martí.

Palma, Angel Sunday - 11am to 6pm: Pipers, children’s party, games, music, giants, the Angel procession, human towers, folk dances, equestrian exhibition by the Mounted Police. At Bellver Castle.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

La Princesa de Motunui at Palma Auditorium.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Princesa de Motunui (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 11am: Opening of the fair; 12 noon: Rociera mass; Fair closes at 9pm. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show and of the artisan and food market, Paseo Marítimo and C. Gabriel Roca. 11am: Opening of the gastronomy marquee, C. Gabriel Roca. 1pm: Concert - Pep Suasi; 4pm: Children's schools of ball de bot and folk dance with Estol de Tramuntana and Sarau Alcudienc. Paseo Marítimo. 5pm: Closing party with Red Bellis in the marquee.

Tuesday, April 18

Palma - 8pm: Opera Awards XXI. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. teatreprincipal.com.

Violinist Alexandra Conunova.

Thursday, April 20

Alcudia - 7.30pm: Mallorca International School, Beauty and the Beast (musical theatre in English). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros (seven for children). ticketsource.eu.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Alexandra Conunova (violin). Shostakovich, Leningrad Symphony; Bartok, Violin Concerto No. 2. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.