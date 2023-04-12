Feria de Abril in Pollensa

Feria de Abril in Pollensa. | Gemma Andreu

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma12/04/2023 16:13
W0

Friday, April 14

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 7pm: Procession with bigheads, glosadors and pipers, C. Major and C. Jaume III. 10pm: Hip-hop and glosadors, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

Mostra de Cuines Calvia - Participating restaurants in gastronomy special; Bendinat, Cas Catala, Illetes, Portals Nous. Until April 16; menus from 14 to 18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc (Saint Francis Fair) - 8.30pm: Tapas route; seven bars/restaurants, free tourist train.

Palma - 4-30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5.30pm-12.30am: Gimme Indie Rock; Black Cats, La Gran Orquesta Republicana Sound System, Sweet Poo Smell and others. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Kirch (tenor). Michael Volle (baritone), Gabriela Scherer (soprano), Randall Jakobsh (bass); Wagner, Schoenberg. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.

Antoñito Molina.

Palma - 9pm: Antoñito Molina (Spanish pop singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 7.45pm: Street procession by the Band of Cornets and Drums. 8pm: Dignitaries, opening address and opening of the fair; 10pm: Music from Alborea. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 7pm: Opening of the gastronomy event and of the artisan and food market, Marquee and stalls on C. Gabriel Roca. 8pm-2am: DJs and bands in the marquee.

CALVIA. FERIAS. EL BUEN TIEMPO PROPICIA LA AFLUENCIA DE VISITANTES A LA XIV FIRA D'OVI I CAPRI.
Sheep and Goat fair in Calvia village.

Saturday, April 15

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 8.30am-12 noon: Animal show and competition. From 10am: Artisan and food market. 12 noon: Live music - Suasi, Plaça Vila. 2pm: Fideuà lunch; 4pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. 5.30pm: Sheep dog trials, Ses Quarterades. 7pm: Concert - Xanguito; 8pm: Barbecue; 9.30pm: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

Esporles - 8pm: Davide Casu (singer-songwriter). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Lloseta - From 6pm: Back to the Gala de Tarde; La Movida Band, DJ Txema Sánchez - music from the '80s and '90s. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros.

MURO. FERIAS. La Fira de Sant Francesc consolida la normalidad en las ferias de Mallorca. El claustro recuperÃ³ la muestra de artesanÃ­a despuÃ©s de dos aÃ±os sin ella
Muro's Fira de Sant Francesc.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc (Saint Francis Fair) - 4pm: Procession by batucada drum bands taking part in the Carabassamba Festival, Plaça Convent; Food trucks, gastronomy stalls, children's activities, C. Santa Anna. 6pm: Giants and pipers outside the town hall; Carabassamba groups, Plaça Sant Martí. 7pm: Mass, Santa Anna Church; Opening of the artisans' show, Convent Cloister. 8pm: Folk dance and music with Revetla d'Algebelí; 10pm: Concert - After Suns; 12 midnight: The 'rabbit' climb. Plaça Convent.

Map where you can find drinks, tickets and Food Trucks plus the music stages.

Paguera - 12 noon-2.30am: La Gran Verbena; Cariño, Cirko, The Hawaiians, Go Cactus and others, plus food trucks. Plaça Torà. Free.

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5.30pm-12.30am: Gimme Indie Rock; Dinamo, The Cicely Satellites, Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience and others. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Princesa de Motunui (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 1pm: Opening of the fair - horses, children's activities, gastronomy; 9.30pm: Music from Oxalis; 12 midnight: DJs. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.

ALCUDIA SE ABRE AL MAR CON UNA FABULOSA FERIAS DEDICADA A LA NAUTICA Y A LA SEPIA.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show and of the artisan and food market, Paseo Marítimo and C. Gabriel Roca. 11am: Opening of the gastronomy marquee, C. Gabriel Roca. 12 noon: Charanga procession. 4.30pm: Giants, S'Estol del Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent bigheads, Procession from the church. 8pm-2am: DJs and bands in the marquee.

PALMA -
Angel Sunday at Bellver Castle.

Sunday, April 16

Bunyola - 7pm: Imaràntia (Maria José Cardona, vocals and guitar; Miquel Brunet, piano; Eduard Riera, violin; Pep Lluis Garcia, drums). Ona Edicions de Bunyola, Son Serra. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - From 9am: Animal show and competitions, artisan and food market. 11am: Procession with bigheads and giants, C. Major and C. Jaume III. 11.30am: Samplings of lamb and sheep and goat cheeses, Plaça Vila; Sheep-shearing, Plaça Església. 12 noon: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. 1.30pm: Music from Trescadors, C. Major; Music from Madame Gato, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva. From 1.30pm: Gastronomy special, Plaça de les Collidores d'Oliva.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc (Saint Francis Fair) - 10am-2pm: Artisans' show, Convent Cloister; Classic and current-day cars, C. Joan Carles I; Plants, Plaça Convent; Food trucks, C. Santa Anna; Animals' show, Avda. Santa Catalina Thomàs. 12.30pm: Concert - Unió Artística Murera band of music, Plaça Sant Martí.

Palma, Angel Sunday - 11am to 6pm: Pipers, children’s party, games, music, giants, the Angel procession, human towers, folk dances, equestrian exhibition by the Mounted Police. At Bellver Castle.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

La Princesa de Motunui at Palma Auditorium.

Palma - 5.30pm: La Princesa de Motunui (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa, Feria de Abril (April Fair) - 11am: Opening of the fair; 12 noon: Rociera mass; Fair closes at 9pm. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show and of the artisan and food market, Paseo Marítimo and C. Gabriel Roca. 11am: Opening of the gastronomy marquee, C. Gabriel Roca. 1pm: Concert - Pep Suasi; 4pm: Children's schools of ball de bot and folk dance with Estol de Tramuntana and Sarau Alcudienc. Paseo Marítimo. 5pm: Closing party with Red Bellis in the marquee.

Tuesday, April 18

Palma - 8pm: Opera Awards XXI. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. teatreprincipal.com.

Violinist Alexandra Conunova.

Thursday, April 20

Alcudia - 7.30pm: Mallorca International School, Beauty and the Beast (musical theatre in English). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros (seven for children). ticketsource.eu.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Alexandra Conunova (violin). Shostakovich, Leningrad Symphony; Bartok, Violin Concerto No. 2. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com / simfonicadebalears.com.