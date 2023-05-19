When the sun hides away in Mallorca, and the beach is a no-go because of bad weather, there are still plenty of ways to keep yourself and the children entertained.

Walk around...

Palma Aquarium is open 365 days a year. Open Monday to Sunday 9.30am to 6.30pm, last entry at 5pm. Tickets for adults are 28.50€ and children 18€ (3-12 years). Babies 0-2 years are free. Special prices for residents. Click here for advance tickets. (Carrer de Manuela de los Herreros, 21, 07610 Palma)

The Caves of Campanet are open daily from 10am. You can get your tickets at their box office from 16€. (Camí de Ses Coves, 07310 Campanet)

The Caves of Artá are open daily; May to October from 10am to 6pm & November to April from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. (Ctra. de las Cuevas, S/N 07589 Capdepera, Canyamel)

Genova Caves. You can visit these caves from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Tickets from 12€ at their box office. (Carrer Barranc, 45 07015 Palma, Illes Balears )

The Caves of Drach are undoubtedly one of the island’s top tourist attractions. Open from March 13th to October 31st from 10am with last visit being at 5pm. Tickets from 9€ at their box office and online. (Ctra Cuevas s/n 07680 Porto Cristo)

The Hams Caves - Open daily from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from 10€ online and at their box office. (Ctra. Ma-4020 Manacor–Porto Cristo, Km. 11, 07680 Porto Cristo)

Gordiola in Algaida was established in 1719. This is a museum of the art of glassblowing in a castle-like setting with demonstrations and gift shop. Opens 9am to 6pm daily. (Carretera Palma, Ctra. Manacor, KM 19, 07210 Algaida)

Lafiore Artistic Glass in Esporles allows you to blow your own glass and it can be taken home once it cools down a few days later. Lafiore creates domestic pieces lively colours using oxides. Opens at 10am daily except on Sunday as they are closed. (Ctra. Valldemossa, Km. 11, 07190 S'Esgleieta)

Go Shopping...

Porto Pi has been the main reference point in Palma for many years when it comes to shopping and fun. Its privileged location in front of the port, on the promenade, and its long history as the only shopping center in the city make it the best place to do all kinds of shopping and enjoy the best variety of restaurants, fashion and leisure. The main reference in fashion and leisure for tourists and residents Porto Pi boasts the most prominent local, national and international brands; Zara, Massimo Dutti, Uterqüe, Mango, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, etc. The center also offers continuous promotions and free services, such as Personal Shopper, which is very popular. Stores open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday. (Avenida Gabriel Roca 54 07015 Palma)

Just 10 minutes from Palma and not to be missed is Mallorca Fashion Outlet, where you’ll discover a huge selection of Spanish and international fashion and lifestyle brands (NIKE, Puma, Bimba y Lola, Karl Lagerfeld, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Asics, Levi's, Scalpers, Lacoste... and so many more) all at a unique destination. They have an exclusive collection of premium brands, as well as offering fantastic entertainment and dining options. And all at outlet prices, which means you get to save between 30% and 70% all year round. Open daily from 10am to 10pm. There is also a cinema and E-Karting, plus a fun park for the kids. (Autovía Palma-Inca, Km 7,1, salida 8, CP 07141 Marratxí)

FAN Mallorca Shopping is all about light, energy, emotion, adrenaline, relaxation, family, friends…This is Mallorca. Our island home to Primark. A wide range of shops including H&M, Springfield, Adidas, Pandora, Vans, Superdry, Pedro del Hierro, Crocs, Havaianas, Woman's Secret, Guess and so many more, plus a massive Carrefour supermarket. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 10pm. There are also restaurants on the top floor and a cinema. (Carrer del Cardenal Rossell, s/n, 07007 Palma)

Big fun for all the family...

Palma Jump, Mallorca's first indoor trampoline park, entertains you with fitness and sports activities like you've never experienced before. Open 7 days a week, Palma Jump is the place to be if you want to spend an entertaining afternoon full of excitement! With two spacious areas for spectators and participants to relax and enjoy our selection of food and drinks. You can jump and use all our facilities for just 12€ per hour, or join their special programmes: such as their spectacular fitness classes or their professional jumping sessions. (C/textil 3, solar 33 Son Valenti. Palma)

House of Katmandu is a mythical, interactive theme park adventure packed with new generation thrills, laughs and amazement for everyone. Open from 10am to 6pm (until June 15); 10am to 10pm (June 16 to September 10) and 10am to 6pm (September 11 to November 5). *Specific attraction timetables might change during the season. Get tickets in advance here. (Avenida Pedro Vaquer Ramis 9, 07181 Magalluf)

Hop-On Hop-Off Bus in Palma: Sit up top of a double-decker open-top bus, soak up some sun, and enjoy panoramic views of Palma's must-see sights. When you see something interesting, hop off and explore! You’re in complete control. There is multi-language audio commentary to tell you Palma’s stories. Running daily from 10am - 5.30pm. Tickets from 10€ available here.

Mallorca Bowling in Palma (Can Valero) opens weekdays at 5pm and weekends at 11am. (Camí dels Reis, 211, 07011 Palma)

Pirates Adventure now open at 6pm. Pirates is a spectacular evening of live entertainment for families, couples and groups. Their Pirates Reloaded is now open for adults only and Gringos Bingo is now open at 10pm. Get your tickets in advance here for all three shows.

The House of Son Amar is back their show ‘EXHIBIT’, an avant-garde experience featuringsome of the world’s finest artists in a modern take on a timeless classic. Shows are on Friday and Saturday at 10pm. Doors open at 8.30pm. Their other show ‘OHALÁ’ which follows a hero on his magical journey through the Mediterranean, chasing his princess from a working port into a storm at sea and an underwater scene with flying mermaids will be open from Saturday, une 3. Doors open at 5pm. Get your tickets in advance here.

Enjoy the gastronomy...

There are some brilliant places to eat out on the island. Here are some of our top picks.

O'Neills Bar & Eatery located at Calle Paris 8, local 8 & 907181 - Palmanova: Great food & service! Bar & eatery offering a variety of cocktails, live sport, draught Guinness, pool table and amazing Sunday roasts. A popular local pub, known for having a top chef offering outstanding quality food at sensible prices. You would be hard pressed to find a better fish and chips or Sunday roast with all the traditional trimmings. Kitchen open from 1pm.

Meson Son Caliu located at Avd. Son Caliu 107181 - Son Caliu: Solid Spanish kitchen open all year. Renowned for their excellent value Menu del Dia, Monday to Friday 14.50 euros, Saturday and Sunday 21.50 euros, that changes daily, including bread, wine and water. Great value for good food and buzzy atmosphere. However, their extensive à la carte has plenty on offer with large portions. Large comfortable restaurant which is extremely popular at lunchtimes.

NISÌ By Giuseppe located at Calle Pins 707400 - Puerto Alcudia is a gastronomic establishment located in the heart of Puerto de Alcudia where you can enjoy authentic cuisine, all in a quiet family atmosphere.

Med Bar located at Ctra. Andratx 2807181 - Portals Nous: Exciting new evening Tapas menu. Open all year. Med Bar is a vibrant hub of Portals Nous Village.The perfect place to relax solo in a friendly atmosphere or meet and greet friends throughour the day starting with a full breakfast menu from 9am to midday. SATURDAY BRUNCH: Full English breakfast with a Bloody Mary or Mimosa/Cava 14.95€.Specialised chef offering quality tapas and snacks plus an innovative Menu del Dia for 14.95€.

Grá Irish Gastropub located at Carrer des S'Aljub 1007650 - Santanyi: Grá means "Love" in our Irish Language & that's exactly what we are all about, the love of good food, good drinks and good people. Its not your typical Irish pub, its more about the warm welcoming Irish feeling you receive when you step into a pub back home and that's exactly what you will get at Grá in the beautiful town of Santanyi, south east Mallorca.

The Crow's Nest located at Avd. Joan Miro 27507015 - Cala Mayor: Experience the vibrant flavours of South Africa! Only 60 steps from the beach, offering an elevated sea view.

The French Coffee Shop located at Calle Garcilaso de Vega 107181 - Costa d'en Blanes: No time to cook? This gem offers melt-in-the-mouth snacks. Bread and Patisseries to take-away or enjoy on their terrace. Perfect for picnics for school, beach or buffets for boat charters and yacht provisions. Deliciously filled baguettes, fresh healthy salads, cut fruit and sausage rolls. I highly recommend their deep-filled quiches and tasty tortillas. Birthday cakes and other special requested order ahead on 971 676 707.