After consolidating itself as one of the essential European festivals with its sixth edition last May, brought together a total of 65,000 attendees over three days of live music to remember with Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers, The Kooks, Vetusta Morla, Quevedo, Bomba Estéreo, Bad Gyal, Moderat and Viva Suecia, among many other national and international artists and bands, Mallorca Live Festival has announced this Wednesday the dates for 2024.

The most important music event in the Balearic Islands will return to the municipality of Calvia on the 13th, 14th and 15th of June 2024. In this way, the festival returns to the month of June and maintains its spring seasonality in June.

From Tuesday 4th July, all those who attended the last (and previous) editions of the festival have been able to access an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale at a very special price to get their 2024 tickets and enjoy the best concerts on the island.

From Thursday 6th July, ticket sales will be open to the general public at a reduced price for a limited time on the website www.mallorcalivefestival.com and the festival's official ticketing system, See Tickets.