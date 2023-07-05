Mallorca Live Festival 2024 will be held on 13, 14 and 15 June. | Archives
After consolidating itself as one of the essential European festivals with its sixth edition last May, brought together a total of 65,000 attendees over three days of live music to remember with Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers, The Kooks, Vetusta Morla, Quevedo, Bomba Estéreo, Bad Gyal, Moderat and Viva Suecia, among many other national and international artists and bands, Mallorca Live Festival has announced this Wednesday the dates for 2024.
