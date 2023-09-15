As the summer heat slowly wanes and the crowds begin to disperse, there's no better time to explore the hidden gems of Mallorca's picturesque villages than in the vibrant and temperate embrace of autumn. This Balearic Island has long been a magnet for sun-seekers and beach lovers; however, beyond the bustling shores and bustling resorts lies a world of quaint and enchanting villages waiting to be discovered.

This autumn, we invite you to embark on a journey through Mallorca's lesser-known, yet utterly captivating, villages.

Ariany is one of the lesser-known corners of Mallorca. It's an ideal spot for a rural getaway, featuring beautiful windmills that captivate visitors. Located 50 km from Palma, accessible via a 45-minute drive. Exploring Ariany, you'll discover various historical and architectural treasures during a pleasant stroll through the village. Key highlights include:

1. Parish Church: Dating back to 1570, this church boasts an ancestral structure with a charming facade featuring three pointed arches and a balustraded balcony.

2. Mirador de sa Creu: A wonderful terrace offers a starting point to admire the majestic landscape of the Pla de Mallorca region, Puig de Bonany, and Puig de Randa.

3. Weekly Market: Held every Thursday in the Plaza Mayor, this colorful market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, clothing, and footwear.

4. Pou Bo, Juró, and Aljibe: Notable structures showcasing local engineering, including a 19th-century Aljibe (water collection), Pou Bo (ancient well), and Juró (washhouse).

5. Windmills: Seven windmill towers stand as a testament to legends. Molí d’en Marinero and Molí d’en Rigo are among the most famous.

6. Sauberg: An emblematic house next to the church, which gave rise to Ariany's urban core, with an imposing stone arch portal.

7. Boundary Crosses: Three spiritual crosses, including Sa Creu, Creu de les Voltes de Son Bonany, and Creu de la Plaça de l’Església, hold artistic and historical significance.

For hiking enthusiasts, Ariany offers circular routes with easy terrain and stunning landscapes, such as Cami vell Arta torrent Borges, Son de Serra de Marina, Volta, and Petra. Visitors can savor authentic Mallorcan cuisine in the town's picturesque and original restaurants, where you will find a wide array of dishes, from succulent grills and seafood to unique specialties like oxtail croquettes and roast suckling pig.

2. Búger

Dive into the tranquility of Búger, a charming village located in the north of Mallorca. Just a short 40-minute drive from Palma.

Wander through Búger's streets and fall in love with its rustic stone houses adorned with vibrant flowers. The heart of the village, Plaça de l'Església, boasts the stunning 13th-century Església de Sant Pere, complete with an impressive bell tower. Step inside to admire its beautiful interior.

Búger's dining scene showcases the best of Mallorcan cuisine, offering traditional dishes like "tumbet" and "paella."

Explore Búger's hidden treasures such as:

1. Búger Windmill: Climb the 18th-century Búger Windmill for panoramic views of the countryside.

2. Hiking and Cycling: Start your outdoor adventures from Búger, with scenic hiking and biking routes through Mallorca's lush landscapes such as Ses Fonts Ufanes. Witness the unique underground springs, a natural spectacle after heavy rainfall, perfect for nature enthusiasts.

Join in Búger's traditional festivals to immerse yourself in local culture. In November the Fira de la Tòfona offers a taste of the region's prized truffles. Experience the authentic charm of Mallorca in Búger, a tranquil haven waiting for you to explore.

Caimarí is a serene village located within Selva, offering a peaceful retreat amidst the stunning Tramuntana. As you approach this charming village, you'll be greeted by breathtaking mountain views, with the bell tower of the Church of the Immaculate Conception standing proudly amidst the landscape.

Caimarí boasts several intriguing sites to explore, including the Oratory of San Jaume, a historic single-nave church, as well as Son Alberti, the Convent of the Franciscans, and Ses Figueroles, a picturesque 13th-century estate. Much of the village's architectural beauty can be found around the Main Square, which serves as the perfect starting point for any leisurely stroll through town. For a deeper understanding of the traditional architecture of the Tramuntana Mountains, be sure to visit the Ethnological Park.

What sets Caimarí apart is its focus on natural tourism. The Green Olive Route, composed of trails suitable for varying levels of physical fitness, offers a delightful opportunity to explore the region's diverse landscapes while highlighting the prevalent presence of olive trees throughout the area.

Also worth a visit is Sa Tafona de Caimari, a charming olive mill. It offers a delightful glimpse into the traditional olive oil-making process, allowing visitors to experience the rich heritage of olive cultivation in the region. A visit here promises an authentic taste of Mallorca's culinary history. It's restaurant has a wide range of traditional Mallorcan dishes to try.

Found in the heart of Mallorca is Costitx, a tranquil village with just 1200 residents, offering an unspoiled charm distinct from the bustling tourist hotspots. Located in an area of historical significance dating back to the Roman Empire, Costitx's strategic Mediterranean location made it a coveted prize for various ancient civilizations, leaving behind a rich tapestry of history and culture.

A standout attraction in Costitx is the San Corró archaeological site, an ancient sanctuary dating over 2500 years, where the Iberian culture's reverence for bulls is evident through the discovery of three bronze bull heads.

They have a weekly market on Saturday with stalls of local produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, clothes and shoes to the main square.

Culinary delights await in Costitx's local restaurants, where you can savor authentic Mallorcan cuisine, including dishes like "arròs brut," Mallorcan snails, "tumbet," and the famous "ensaimada."

The region's fertile agriculture provides an abundance of high-quality fruits and vegetables essential to the Mediterranean diet. Enjoy a traditional breakfast of rustic bread with tomato and olive oil while immersing yourself in the surrounding natural beauty.

Costitx's proximity to Palma means a 35-minute drive. For those seeking a quieter, more authentic Mallorcan experience, Costitx is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered, offering a glimpse into the island's rich cultural heritage and captivating history.

Located in the western part of Mallorca, amidst the breathtaking Serra de Tramuntana mountains, lies the charming village of Esporles. This hidden gem is easily reachable by car, a mere 12 kilometers away from Palma, the island's vibrant capital. As you explore Esporles, you'll be enchanted by its picturesque stone houses, meandering stream, and the warm and welcoming ambiance that envelops the village, creating a truly delightful destination.

Key attractions in Esporles include the Bodega es Verger, a celebrated winery known for its production of organic wines and high-quality olive oil, making it a must-visit destination for wine enthusiasts.

Every October, Esporles comes alive with the Fira Dolça, an annual event showcasing a delectable array of sweet products and pastries from the island, offering a paradise for those with a sweet tooth.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find Esporles to be a haven for various activities, with numerous trails starting or passing through the village, providing stunning vistas of the Tramuntana mountains. Notable hiking options include the straightforward trek to Finca Son Mas, culminating at the Font de Son Mas, where you can unwind and relish a delightful meal. For those seeking more adventure, the GR-221, known as the Dry Stone Route, meanders through Esporles, offering additional hiking possibilities.

Culinary delights abound in Esporles, with a diverse range of restaurants catering to various tastes. Whether you crave succulent roast suckling pig, Mallorcan specialties, Italian cuisine, or a cozy café ambiance, Esporles has dining options to satisfy every palate.