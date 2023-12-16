This week experience Mallorca's festive spirit with events like Festa de l'Esperança in Capdepera and Christmas concerts in Palma. Explore the Inca Christmas market and catch the Real Mallorca vs. Osasuna match.

Monday, December 18 Capdepera , Festa de l'Esperança - 11am: Mass, followed by procession with the image from the castle to the church. 6pm: Lighting of the torches. Castle to Plaça Orient. 7pm: Folk dance with Aires Gabellins and Castell de Capdepera. Plaça Orient.

, Festa de l'Esperança - 11am: Mass, followed by procession with the image from the castle to the church. 6pm: Lighting of the torches. Castle to Plaça Orient. 7pm: Folk dance with Aires Gabellins and Castell de Capdepera. Plaça Orient. Inca - From 10am: Christmas market in the centre of Inca. (Every day.) University of the Balearic Islands choir. Tuesday, December 19 Palma - 8pm: Christmas concert, University of the Balearic Islands choir. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros. palmacultura.cat. Wednesday, December 20 Palma - 6.30pm: Christmas concert, Palma Conservatory students. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 6.30pm: Christmas concert, Palma Conservatory students. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8pm: Christmas concert; Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Two to five euros. teatreprincipal.com. (Also Thursday.) Thursday, December 21 Alcudia - 6pm: Christmas concert, Alcudia School of Music. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net.

- 6pm: Christmas concert, Alcudia School of Music. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net. Felanitx - 8pm: Christmas concert, Felanitx Conservatory students. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Free.

- 8pm: Christmas concert, Felanitx Conservatory students. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Free. Palma - 7pm: Anegats, O-Erra, Maria Hein and others; 'Nadal Eclèctic', special event for local pop, rock, indie acts. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 12 euros. esgremi.com.

- 7pm: Anegats, O-Erra, Maria Hein and others; 'Nadal Eclèctic', special event for local pop, rock, indie acts. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 12 euros. esgremi.com. Palma - 8pm: Christmas benefit concert, University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. palmacultura.cat.

- 8pm: Christmas benefit concert, University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 9.30pm: Camela (leading Spanish pop band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9.30pm: Camela (leading Spanish pop band). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 9.30pm: LaLiga EA Sports; Real Mallorca v. Osasuna. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.