Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, May 24 to Thursday, May 30. New film this weekend is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise Furious: A Mad Max Saga with Anya Taylor-Joy (as the young 'Furiosa') and an unrecognisable Chris Hemsworth star once again directed by George Miller. Still showing in Palma and Marratxi is the live-action/animated fantasy comedy IF with Ryan Reynolds, the animated film The Garfield Movie, the romantic sports drama Challengers, science fiction action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the western The Dead Don't Hurt starring and directing Viggo Mortensen known for The Lords of the Rings films.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Augusta Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Furious: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke. Director George Miller. Plot The origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before her encounter and teamup with Mad Max. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.45pm and 7.35pm (From Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma: 4.45pm and 7.35pm (From Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 8.45pm

Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 8.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 2.45pm (Sat), 3.40pm (Sat), 3.45pm (Fri, Mon & Wed), 4.05pm (Tue & Thu), 5.45pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed), 6.15pm (Sun), 7.05pm (Tue & Thu), 9pm (Sun, Mon & Thu), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 2.45pm (Sat), 3.40pm (Sat), 3.45pm (Fri, Mon & Wed), 4.05pm (Tue & Thu), 5.45pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed), 6.15pm (Sun), 7.05pm (Tue & Thu), 9pm (Sun, Mon & Thu), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed) Showtimes at Artesite in Fan: 4pm (Tue)

in Fan: 4pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.20pm (Tue), 5.30pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu), 7.30pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 8pm (Sun), 8.20pm (Thu), 10.15pm (Fri), 10.20pm (Thu)

IF (2024)

Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Director John Krasinski. Plot A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone’s imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up. Rated PG. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 4pm & 6.05pm

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand and Dichen Lachman. Director Wes Ball. Plot Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Rated PG-13. 2h 25m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 6.15pm (Daily except Mon) and 9pm (Sun, Tue & Wed)

in Palma: 6.15pm (Daily except Mon) and 9pm (Sun, Tue & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun)

The Dead Don’t Hurt (2023)

Starring Vicky Krieps, Viggo Mortensen and Solly McLeod. Director Viggo Mortensen. Plot Two pioneers fight for the survival of their lives and their love on the American frontier during the Civil War. Rated R. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 8.10pm (Sun & Thu), 10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

The Garfield Movie (2024)

Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham. Director Mark Dindal. Plot After Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 3.50pm

Challengers (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Rated R. 2h 11m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.45pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed),10.10pm (Tue & Thu)

Coming soon

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated NR. 2h 7m. To premiere on Thursday, July 27. Tickets on sale now.