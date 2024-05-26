This week (May 27 to May 30) the fiestas of Manacor continue on Monday and Wednesday. Several concerts are to take part in Palma both classical and flamenco music.

Palma - 7.30pm: David Russell (classical guitar). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free; bookings, ticketib.com. Tuesday, May 28 Palma - 7pm: Maria del Mar Vives (soprano), Marc Laliga (piano); works by Puccini. Military History and Culture Centre, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free. Wednesday, May 29 Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 8.15pm: Music, tapas and wine. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. 40 euros.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; works by Puccini. La Misericòrdia courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Thursday, May 30 Palma - 7pm: José Manuel Álvarez Losada (violin), Rumilo Harada (piano); works by Puccini. Can Berga, Plaça Mercat. Free.

Palma - 9pm: Silvia Pérez Cruz and band (jazz, flamenco, Mediterranean). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.