This weekend is packed with plenty of events taking place across the island. On Friday, June 7 there are various musical events across Mallorca, including Andratx's municipal choirs, Arta School of Music, Palma's Cor Son Dameto choir, Quinteto Zèfir, and La Verbena in Puerto Portals. Sa Pobla, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, Selva, and Valldemossa host fairs and performances. On Saturday, June 8 highlights include musical comedy in Calvia, rock concerts in Capdepera, Festival Simfònic and other events in Palma, and fairs in Sa Pobla, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, Selva, and Son Servera. On Sunday, June 9 notable events include a performance by Nakama Quintet in Algaida, Origen Fest in Palma, classical music in Sa Pobla, and Fiestas del Rocío in Santa Ponsa. Selva and Son Servera host additional music and cultural activities.

Herb fair in Selva this weekend. Friday, June 7 Andratx - 8pm: Andratx municipal choirs, Balearic Youth Orchestra, soloists. Son Mas (town hall). Five euros. (Also Saturday at 10pm.)

Arta - 6pm: Arta School of Music. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Cor Son Dameto choir, Francesc Bonnin (piano). Nostra Senyora del Socors Church, C. Socors. Ten euros.

Palma - 8pm: Quinteto Zèfir (members of the Ibiza City Symphony Orchestra. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros. giglon.com.

Puerto Portals - 8pm: La Verbena; Barrilete Cósmico, Vermú Band, food trucks. 25 euros.

Sa Pobla, Evening Potato Fair - 7.30pm: 29 bars and others with potato-based offerings; Sa Pobla Band of Music at 7.30, Blues Beer Band at 9.30. Plaça Major.

Santa Ponsa, Fiestas del Rocío - 8.15pm: Inauguration, floral offer; 9pm: Dance - Aires de Azahar; 10pm: Performance by Compàs Na; 11.30pm: Performance by Oxalis. Pinada de Santa Ponsa.

Santanyi - 6pm: Dinamo, La Vereda and others. Sports centre. Free.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7pm: Announcement of the fair, plus pipers. Town hall balcony. 7.30pm: Folk dance, Aires de Muntanya de Selva; 9.30pm: Tapas night. Plaça Major. 9.45pm: Selva Band of Music. Ca ses Blaies.

Valldemossa - 7pm: Mariona Forteza, Mallorca Màgica musical journey. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 12 euros.



Binter NightRun to take place this Saturday through the old part of Palma so be advised of possible road closures. Saturday, June 8 Calvia - 9pm: Marino e Marini (musical comedy). C. Major. Free.

Calvia - 9pm: Marino e Marini (musical comedy). C. Major. Free.

Capdepera - 5pm: RockdePera; Reincidentes, Toc de Queda and others. Municipal pool car park, C. Mossèn Antoni M. Alcover. 20 euros.

Inca - 8pm: Inclassic; Sol Negre (Antoni Aragon, baritone; Rosa Canyelles, cello; Ferran Pisà, baroque guitar). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Palma - 11am / 7pm: Festival Simfònic; part of the series of simultaneous concerts i Catalonia and the Balearics. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina / CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free.

Palma - 12 noon: Mi Gran Tarde; various DJs, food trucks, children's zone. Sa Riera Park. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Capella Mallorquina choir, soloists, Alicia Moreno (piano); opera and zarzuela. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 8pm: FestMusic Mallorca; Cartes a Bach; three suites for cello by Bach. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 15-45 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 8pm: Binter NightRun. Milla Verde 1.6km, 5km and 10km. Passeig del Born. 5 euros. binternightrun.es.

Palma - 8.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir, Ilich Bermúdez (tenor), Daniel Mulet (piano); various styles and periods. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

Palma - 9pm: Michael's Legacy; Michael Jackson tribute show. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29, Palma; 30 euros; truiteatre.es.

Palma - 9.30pm: Football match between Spain and N. Ireland. Son Moix. Tickets 20 and 70 euros. tickets.rfef.es

Porreres - 6pm: Antònia Font, Xanguito and others. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. 45 euros.

Port Adriano - 5pm-10pm: AfterSun Fest; stalls, gastronomy, music. (Also Sunday 11am-4pm).

S'Alqueria Blanca - 9pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Marga Cloquell (soprano), Bartomeu Jaume (piano). S'Alqueria Blanca Church. Free. ajsantanyi.net.

Sa Pobla, Evening Potato Fair - 7.30pm: 29 bars and others with potato-based offerings; Albopàs batucada at 7.30, Blues Beer Band at 9.30. Plaça Major.

Santa Ponsa, Fiestas del Rocío - 10am: Pilgrimage to Son Ferrer; 2pm: Casa de Andalucia Choir at service in Son Ferrer Church, followed by paella. 9pm: Performance by Jaleo; 11.30pm: Performance by Arborea. Pinada de Santa Ponsa.

Santanyi - 7pm: Nacho Camuñas, Ruben Rey and others; DJ sessions. Sports centre. Free.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7.30am: Wake-up to go and collect myrtle for the fair. Plaça Major. 6pm: Entrance of the myrtle to the Plaça Major, procession and opening of the market. 6.30pm: Distilling of myrtle water; 11pm: Fire of the Estol de ses Herbes, plus giants and batucada drummers. Plaça Major.

Selva - 12 noon: Wake Up Dance Pool Party; various DJs. Finca Son Bonet, Ctra. Lluc. 22 euros.

Son Servera - 7.30pm-12 noon: Nit de l'Art; night of art plus evening fair. Inauguration at 7.30, Església Nova. Exhibitions and activities in the church area.

Son Servera - 9pm: Broadway Bites; jazz swing. Esglèsia Nova. Free.

Fair in Son Servera.

Sunday, June 9

Algaida - 7pm: Nakama Quintet (flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, bassoon). Pina Church. Free.

Palma - 5pm-midnight: Origen Fest; Indira Paganotto, Dexphase, I Hate Models and others. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 40-450 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - 7pm: Palma Book Fair prizes, Son Ferriol Banda Nostra Terra. Passeig Born.

Palma - 7pm: Son Sardina Hip Hop Festival. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 6.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: Albercords Classical Music Cycle; Acadèmia 1830 string quartet, Beethoven and Mozart. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

Santa Ponsa, Fiestas del Rocío - 7.30pm: Procession from the church to Pinada de Santa Ponsa; 8pm: Mass; 9pm: Dance - Jessica Blanco School; 9.30pm: Performance by Jaleo; 11pm: Performance by Oxalis.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 10pm: Maia Planas (soprano), Pablo López (baritone), David Mohedano (piano). Plaça Major.

, Fira de ses Herbes - 10pm: Maia Planas (soprano), Pablo López (baritone), David Mohedano (piano). Plaça Major. Son Servera, Son Servera Fair - 9am-2pm: At Cases de Cas Hereu (animals zone), Avda. Constitució (artisan and business market), and elsewhere.