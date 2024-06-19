Calvia town hall has rejected the plan for a jet ski circuit in Magalluf and Cala Vinyes. An "unfavourable report" has been sent to the Balearic government's ministry for the sea, and it is expected that the ministry will rubber stamp this.

The controversial project was harshly criticised by the opposition PSOE at the last council meeting, while the environmentalists GOB attacked the plan because of its environmental and acoustic impact.

Residents in the area launched a petition against the circuit, which envisaged covering an area of 178,000 square metres of sea.

Calvia's tourism councillor, Elisa Monserrat, says: "Turning the beaches of Calvia into a jet ski circuit does not fit in at all with the model of sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism that we want for our municipality.

"We have 15 Q flags for Quality and we are committed to responsible, quiet leisure, attractive to families and young couples."