Calvia town hall has rejected the plan for a jet ski circuit in Magalluf and Cala Vinyes. An "unfavourable report" has been sent to the Balearic government's ministry for the sea, and it is expected that the ministry will rubber stamp this.
Calvia says no to Magalluf jet ski circuit
A controversial project that has been widely criticised
TFFT