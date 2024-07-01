Alcudia, Mare de Déu de la Victoria Fiestas - 6pm: Race to La Victoria; children's whistling and breaking of jars; walk to La Victoria with the giants. Avda. Princeps d'Espanya. 8pm: Vespers. 10pm: Doughnuts and Mistela. 10.30pm: Folk dance with Sarau Alcudienc and Tacàritx. At La Victoria Hermitage.
Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Holi festival. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol.
Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office.
Tuesday, July 2
Alcudia, Mare de Déu de la Victoria Fiestas - 10am: Firing of rockets at the town hall. procession by the Alcudia Band of Music. 11.30am: Arrival of dignitaries at the hermitage in La Victoria with the Alcudia Band of Music. 12 noon: Mass and offer of camomile. 1pm: Jewel races. 2pm: Paella. 4.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance; showers of sweets and hazelnuts.
Wednesday, July 3
Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Moye Chen (piano); Brahms. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa, Deya; 30 euros; dimf.com.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.
