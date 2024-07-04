Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, July 5 to Thursday, July 11. New film this weekend in Palma and Marratxi is the animated film Despicable Me 4. Some theatres already premiered the film on Wednesday. Still showing is the animated film Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 and Kind of Kindness. Also Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi will be showing on Sunday only two films in English: Dramarama (+12) at 12pm and Potato Dreams of America (+18) at 12.30pm.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Director Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12pm, 5pm and 7pm

in Palma: daily at 12pm, 5pm and 7pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 12.45pm and 4.45pm

Porto Pi: daily at 12.45pm and 4.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Wed), 6.50pm (daily), 9.15pm (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Wed), 6.50pm (daily), 9.15pm (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4pm (Tue)

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos Plot A triptych fable tells three tales: a trapped man seeking control of his life, a policeman terrified by his wife’s mysterious return from the sea looking different, and a determined woman searching for a gifted individual destined to be a prodigious spiritual leader. Rated R. 2h 44m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 8.30pm

in Palma: daily at 8.30pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11am (Sat & Tue), 5pm, 7.15pm & 10.15pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 5.30pm (Sun & Thu), 8pm (Sun), 8.30pm (Thu)

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 (2024)

Starring Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington. Director Kevin Costner Plot A multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Rated R. 3h 10m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.30pm (Sun), 10pm (Sun & Thu)

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

Starring Joseph Quinn, Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff. Director Michael Sarnoski. Plot A woman named Sam tries to survive an invasion of New York City by bloodthirsty alien creatures with ultrasonic ears. Third installment of the saga. Rated PG-13. 1h 40m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Fri & Sat)

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 4.15pm

in Marratxi: daily at 4.15pm Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm

in Palma: daily at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.15pm

Coming soon

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated NR. 2h 7m. To premiere on Thursday, July 27. Tickets on sale now.