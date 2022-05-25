Branson champions new Mallorca hotel in South Africa

Sir Richard Branson is so proud of his new Son Bunyola hotel in Mallorca which is due to open in June next year that he could not help mentioning it during a visit to South Africa this week to present Virgin's latest direct route from Cape Town to London.

In an interview with Business Day, Branson said: "In terms of those Virgin Limited Edition premium resort properties, there is a new one in Mallorca dating from the 15th century. It opens in the summer of 2023.

"Many years ago we built La Residencia (in Deya), which was very beautiful. Sadly in 9/11 with all planes grounded, we had to sell. Now, we’ve managed to get three miles along a rugged Mallorcan coastline.

"We’re converting a magnificent ruin with beautiful olive groves, mountains behind it, a vineyard, fantastic walks, biking, and hiking. I expect it to be one of the most beautiful Limited Edition properties created."

Sir Richard Branson popped over to his beloved island, Mallorca, for Easter to see how the development of his new luxury hotel in Banyalbufar is coming along ahead of its grand opening early next summer and by the sound of things he is very pleased and excited.

The property had its first official press presentation two weeks ago.