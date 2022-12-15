Rafa Nadal's uncle, Toni, has bought the Galeón Aparthotel in Puerto Pollensa and is understood to have engaged an architects' firm to work on an upgrade that will turn it into an "emblematic establishment".

The sale was apparently completed last month, the previous owner having been Jaume Salas, president of the Pollensa Hoteliers Association.

Pollensa's mayor, Andrés Nevado, says that the town hall has yet to receive a request for the licence to undertake redevelopment work but adds that "the quality that the Nadal family will bring will be significant, and we are delighted that this will be the case". "For Pollensa, it is good that the quality of the hotels is increasing regardless of who buys them. But if this is a Mallorcan, and renowned on top of that, we are more than happy that the hotel remains in local hands."

Galeón opened in 1961. The last major refurbishment was in 1999.