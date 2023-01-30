The first of a series of hotels bearing the brand name Zel that are the result of a collaboration between Rafael Nadal and Meliá Hotels International will open in Palmanova this summer. The Innside Cala Blanca is being redesigned and rebranded.

The goal is for 20 Zel hotels within a four to five-year period, with locations including London, Paris and Madrid as well as the Mediterranean coast.

Hallmarks of this venture will be a passion for outdoor living and high-quality gastronomy. Architecture will be a celebration of Mediterranean lifestyle. Rafa Nadal says that he was instantly attracted by "this new concept" that he has since developed together with Meliá. "I am confident that Zel will be a story of success and growth and that it will be enjoyed by all who go to the hotels, which is ultimately the reason for its creation."

Gabriel Escarrer, the CEO of Meliá, says that the design of a "unique brand" is materialising. "We are happy to be able to collaborate, as partners in this project, with an icon on a personal and sporting level such as Rafa." These will all be four-star superior category hotels aimed at a "market niche boosted after the pandemic, one that seeks open spaces and a lifestyle focused on sports, well-being, gastronomy ... ."