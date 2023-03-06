Tourist bookings in the Balearics have increased by 18.1 percent in the past week and by 48.6 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data published today by the TravelgateX platform.

The volume of bookings last week in the Balearics represents an increase of 315.75 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

The region is the fourth most popular Spanish destination, accounting for 12.7 per cent of last week’s bookings compared to 18 per cent for Andalusia, 16.8 per cent for the Canary Islands and 16.6 per cent for Catalonia.

31.8 percent of bookings were made more than 90 days in advance.

Last-minute bookings (2 or 3 days in advance) accounted for 5.1 per cent and last-minute bookings (made the day before) accounted for 7.3 per cent.

44.4 percent of the bookings were made by couples and 25.4 percent by single travellers.

In addition, 48.2 percent of travellers booked for between 2 and 5 nights and 25.9 percent for one night.

In terms of source markets, TravelgateX recorded a 63.8 percent share of bookings from the domestic market, followed by the British and German markets, with 12.5 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.