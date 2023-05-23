Ingenuity and pleasure are key themes for today, making it a good time to work on creative projects and engage in activities that soothe the mind and body. However, there is still some lingering contention in the atmosphere that could make it difficult for us to work together or come to an agreement. Allowing feelings to get in the way of rationale could lead to poor judgement, or inflexibility in decision-making or problem-solving. Patience and understanding will be helpful in defusing any conflicts that arise. Hands-on projects or tasks can also be a good way to constructively channel today's energy.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Sometimes you can't force things to go your way. Today may be a lesson in accepting a situation as it is and handling it accordingly.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be challenged to approach a certain matter with objectivity. Seeking advice from a neutral party may help.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be going back and forth with yourself regarding a decision you need to make. Go with the most practical option.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Someone may challenge your way of thinking. Perhaps it's time to open your mind up to something new.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't feel pressured to make a major decision right now. If you can afford to wait and mull over your options for a little longer, do it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You could be feeling anxious today. Perhaps there's much on your mind. Talking things out with a trusted confidant could help you find clarity.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Taking a short break from social media may be necessary for your well-being. Too, if you're feeling socially burned out, take a breather.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't give any attention to the haters. Avoid looking elsewhere for validation. Practice self-affirmation.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be feeling like you're a bit all over the place right now. Do something that helps you feel grounded, like organizing, cleaning or connecting with the Earth.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It may be difficult to express what you're feeling, but you shouldn't keep it to yourself. Have the discussion, even if it's hard.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be mindful of bending over backward for people today. Make sure you're clear on what your priorities are.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When it comes to the goals you want to reach, be patient with yourself. You don't need to rush. Take things one step at a time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a natural storyteller and a wonderful conversationalist. You can keep people laughing and entertained. You have a knack for giving great advice, and you rarely have an unkind thing to say. Although you may doubt your decision-making at times, you tend to go with the option that makes the most logical sense. Still, that doesn't stop you from thinking creatively. You're good at coming up with ideas because it's important for you to have an outlet to express yourself. This year, getting active with a worthwhile cause may help you in bringing some of your ideas to life.