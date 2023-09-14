In today's fast-paced world, staying up-to-date with the latest news and updates is not just a preference; it's a necessity. Whether you're a resident of Mallorca, a frequent visitor, or simply someone interested in keeping tabs on global affairs, having quick and convenient access to news is crucial. One way to ensure you never miss a headline is by adding the Majorca Daily Bulletin website to your phone's home screen.

In this digital age, smartphones have become our primary source of information and communication. They're compact, always within arm's reach, and offer a myriad of apps and functionalities to suit our daily needs. One such functionality is the ability to create shortcuts to your favorite websites directly on your home screen, making it effortless to access the latest news with just a single tap.

In this article, we'll guide you through the simple steps to add the Majorca Daily Bulletin website to your phone's home screen, transforming your device into a portable news hub. Whether you're an Android enthusiast or an Apple aficionado, we've got you covered. Say goodbye to the hassle of opening your browser every time you want to check the latest headlines, and say hello to a more efficient and streamlined way of staying informed about everything happening in Mallorca and beyond.

iPhone

1. Open your main browser on your phone and go to our website www.majordacailybulletin.es

2. Click the share button

3. Scroll down the page and find the button that says 'Add to Home Screen'

4. Click the top right corner button 'Add'

5. Go to your phone home screen and you should now find the Majorca Daily Bulletin button

Android

1. Open your main browser on your phone and go to our website www.majordacailybulletin.es

Depending on your phone:

2. Click on the three dots in your top right corner (or three lines in the bottom right corner) to open the options screen

3. Click on the button that says 'Add Page To' OR 'Add to Home Screen'

4. Then click Homescreen OR Add on the following page

5. Go to your phone home screen and you should now find the Majorca Daily Bulletin button