The relaxed, yet productive vibes for today are perfect for creative work, philanthropy and caring for others. It's also useful energy for wrapping up any unfinished business that we might have. From a wellness perspective, the day is great for doing anything that supports our physical, spiritual and emotional health. In addition, the current cosmic weather supports romance and dating, as well as spending time with close friends and family. Overall, no matter what we might have planned for today, going with the flow will give us the best results.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take a moment to appreciate the good things you have going for you. You might realise that you have way more than you think.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

People are drawn to your style and charm. It's a great time to network, socialise or be in front of the camera.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Enjoy some alone time today. You may find it rejuvenating.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Connecting with folks from different parts of the world or from different backgrounds can be refreshing. They can teach you a lot!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Expect a positive outcome with a business or financial matter.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can inspire people with your positivity and your love for learning.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Engage with tools or techniques that help heal your mind and body, like yoga, a relaxing soak, or meditating near the ocean or a river.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Spend some quality time with your sweetheart or go on a date. Love is in the air!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Home is where your heart is today, whether you're hanging out with family, relaxing or just puttering around.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Do whatever sparks your creativity, passion or love for life.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Nourish yourself with love and good food.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You have a way of sharing your thoughts and ideas that gets people to pay attention. If there's something you need to say or request, now's the time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're charming, relatable and easygoing. You have a vibe that's all your own. People often enjoy your company. Chances are, you have great taste in art and style, making you a connoisseur in your own right. You're also resourceful and extremely inventive. You're effortlessly cool. You're a responsible person, and you care a lot about doing the right thing. You have a clear understanding of right and wrong, and you make your decisions based on a strong moral code. This year, you've got luck on your side, so take a chance and try something new.