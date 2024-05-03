The current cosmic weather provides us with yet another stellar day for work and productivity, allowing us to either hit our goals or get closer to reaching them. While many of us usually begin winding down for the weekend on Friday, today is best used for tackling difficult tasks or projects that require a lot of focus or energy. With the planetary power that we'll have behind us, we should find the more labor-intensive items on our to-do list to be much easier than expected. By taking care of the hard work now, it will give us more time to enjoy the weekend.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can make a powerful impact on your community by helping others out of the kindness of your heart.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It might be a good idea to go off-grid today, if possible. You can accomplish more without distractions.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

By acting with integrity, you can set a positive example for others.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try not to get discouraged by a roadblock or obstacle. If you have the will, you can find a way.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be intentional with how you spend your time and energy today. Cultivate meaningful experiences.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid overextending yourself today. Set aside enough time and space for you to do what you need to do.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your creativity or resourcefulness will aid you in resolving any problems you encounter today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If there's a backlog of work you need to complete, now's a good time to dive into it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your mind may be heavy. Seek out some joy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may need to have a serious discussion or a heart-to-heart with someone. Expect a positive outcome.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can be confident in asking for what you want, especially if it concerns money.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't feel guilty about saying "no" or exercising your boundaries. You should do what's best for yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're intellectual, perceptive and curious. Whatever you put your mind to, there's a strong chance that you'll achieve it. It's no surprise people often look to you for guidance or great ideas. You're well-read, and you innately know what to say and do, no matter the situation, place or audience. You're also very imaginative. You have a track record for trustworthiness and consistency. This year provides you with an opportunity to redefine what friendship and community means to you. If you've been struggling to figure out where you belong, you will soon discover the spaces that are right for you.