There's much promise in the air today, thanks to a very auspicious new moon. If there's an idea, goal or dream we want to pursue, the cosmos give us a big resounding "yes" that will encourage us to go for it. While success won't happen overnight, it is a great time to start laying the groundwork for what we want to build. We can harness today's planetary power to shore up the motivation, fortitude and resources that we need to execute our plans and turn our inspiration into something more concrete.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your money or financial picture can improve. Start planting the seeds.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Today may set you on a mission to look and feel your best. Whatever you do to achieve this, make sure it's coming from a place of self-love.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may experience a breakthrough in your spiritual journey or your path to emotional healing.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You have an opportunity to make a real, tangible thing out of something you've been dreaming about.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You're ready to unlock a new professional achievement, and the stars are aligning for you. Too, if you've been unsure of your voice as a leader, you may soon find it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There's a big, wide world out there. Explore it by traveling, learning or trying new things.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A wise investment will soon pay off. On a different note, there may be an important change you need to make that's long overdue.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Teaming up with the right person will help you achieve what you want.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Expect success with a job search or with improvements made to your wellness routine.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're single, a new romance may be on the horizon. You also might find more pleasure in the creative side of life.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be moved to make some upgrades to your home space. Or are you looking for a new residence? You'll soon find the right place. Too, expect positive developments with family.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's time to put an idea you've been sitting on into motion. Perhaps it's also time to broaden your skills.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a person of substance. Your words and actions always align. You always strive to be true to who you are. You're clear on what you value, and you never make compromises. You're resilient, powerful and resourceful. It's these kinds of qualities that help you achieve success. You're loyal to the people you care about the most. Your love never wavers. While you often give to those around you, this year encourages you to focus a little more on what you want. Take good care of yourself.