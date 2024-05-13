Today's cosmic weather reminds us that change can be a good thing. For anyone who's been feeling stuck or uninspired, there's an invigorating energy in the air that's ideal for starting something new, engaging with our creativity, or getting out of a rut. Many of us may feel compelled to step outside of our comfort zone or veer away from the norm. We can also accomplish a lot out of partnering or working with people who inspire innovation, change, or spontaneity.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might have an idea that's profitable. Work on fleshing it out. On another note, let the spirit of generosity lead you today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Put yourself out there, and the right people will take notice.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Suddenly, whatever was unclear to you before becomes clear now.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might find a friend or an ally in the unlikeliest of places.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sometimes it's necessary to go against the grain.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Perhaps you've been misjudging someone. Maybe they aren't as bad as you think.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You could experience a personal breakthrough today. Keep up the good work!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A new partnership or romantic connection could take off.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might discover a more efficient way to handle your day-to-day responsibilities. Perhaps it means making some necessary changes to your regular routine.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your ability to take a calculated risk will be rewarded.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Just because something worked in the past for others doesn't mean it will work for you now. Embrace your own path.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You have a unique voice or take that needs to be shared. Folks will be dazzled by your brilliance.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're independent and self-motivated. When you set a goal or a target, more times than not, you hit it. Though, for you, life isn't just about work. You strive to live a life of meaning. You hold firm to your values, and you never compromise on your standards. You set the bar high. In your relationships, you never think twice about giving someone a shoulder to lean on. People often find you sincere, witty and relatable. This year, if you're willing to take a few risks and embrace a new version of yourself, you will be very happy with the outcome.