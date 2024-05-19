It's an easygoing kind of Sunday that's perfect for fun and leisure, like grabbing lunch with a friend or catching an afternoon nap. For those of us who are in a romantic kind of mood, the current cosmic weather is also good for going out on a date or meeting someone new. If there's work to be done, teaming up with others can be good for productivity. Since kindness and connection are major themes for the day, the timing is also great for activities or projects centered around volunteering and community-building.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Pick and choose your battles today. Not everything is worth a fight.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Do what you can to take the best care of yourself. Avoid overbooking your schedule.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Getting involved with a humanitarian cause or a nonprofit organization in your community can put some cheer in your heart.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your compassionate wisdom may be exactly what someone needs to hear.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you want to make a change in the world, lead by example.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Spend time with people who inspire you and make you feel hopeful.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It might be hard to avoid the negative energy that's in the air. Take a rejuvenating bath, burn a candle that relaxes or uplifts you, or meditate to find peace.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Go on a romantic date with your sweetheart or enjoy some art-related fun with a friend, like a concert or a movie.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might need to take time out to tend to your home or care for someone you love. Stick with the basics today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If work can wait, let it. Engage with the playful dreamer inside of you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It may be time to unplug and go off-grid for a little while. Give yourself time to rest and relax.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may come up with a few great ideas today. Follow through with them and see where they lead you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You are honest and sincere. You never try to be anyone other than yourself. As a result, people often find you approachable and relatable. You have a laidback vibe that makes others feel at ease. At the same time, you're ambitious, driven and extremely hardworking. When striving toward a goal, you don't take any shortcuts. In your relationships, others know that they can count on you because your words always align with your actions. This year, stay focused on what you want to create for your future. You're closer than you think.