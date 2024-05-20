Gemini season arrives today, spotlighting the power of imagination, communication and insatiable curiosity. As such, we're encouraged to engage in thought-provoking conversations and explore innovative ideas. With planning and problem-solving, a cool, levelheaded approach will help us achieve the best outcomes. Of course, Gemini season wouldn't be complete without a little levity and humour. The vibe grows increasingly intense as we head into the evening, so sharing a few laughs could help to ease the tension.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're ready to make some decisions regarding your financial future, now's a good time to research your options and seek out helpful advice.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be feeling a bit unsure of yourself today. Write down some self-affirmations or speak them aloud to yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

What are you ready to leave behind, and what are you ready to embrace? A new chapter awaits.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

What's one simple thing that you can do today to support your community or a good cause?

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

People may be extremely interested in your ideas or expertise. Share your insight with others. You never know who you might inspire.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Learning, travel or teaching could be beneficial for your career or aid you in reaching your long-term goals.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's time to get to the truth about something. Strive for authenticity.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might receive support from an unlikely source -- or when you least expect it. Sometimes people can surprise you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may have a lot on your plate now. If you're feeling overwhelmed, it may help to talk to someone about it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Do what's good for your well-being. Make your physical and mental health a priority today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It could be hard to get much done, thanks to today's lazy vibes, but maybe you're in need of a break.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Trying to decide between your head and your heart can be difficult. However, deep down, you already know what you want to do.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're inquisitive and quick-witted. You enjoy anything that's intellectually engaging. You have a gift for making the abstract tangible. You may have an on-the-go lifestyle that connects you with tons of new people and experiences. For you, variety is the spice of life. You possess a brilliant sense of humor, and you probably have a knack for making people laugh. You can find something in common with just about anyone, and you adapt well to any situation you face. This year, allow both whimsy and intention to guide you.