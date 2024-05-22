If yesterday felt like a dud, today should make up for it. The can-do energy in the air should help us handle our responsibilities with ease and achieve our goals for the day. Since teamwork and partnership are spotlighted, it's a great day for building relationships and fostering community. We'll find that we can make a lot of progress by collaborating with those who have skills or resources that complement our own. Additionally, we're encouraged to lend others support or assistance in any way that we can. In doing so, we can keep the spirit of goodwill going.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

When you combine your inner strength with a friend's love and support, you can do anything.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Joining the right team can help you achieve success.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be confident in yourself and your abilities. You're on the right track.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You need a break. Set aside some time for yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Helping others can lift your spirits. Too, being around encouraging and positive people can be empowering.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're looking for a new job, expect promising results. Additionally, today is ideal for promoting yourself or your work, or for making business connections.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be eager to travel. Perhaps it's time to draw up a budget so you can save money and plan your next trip.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Protect your peace of mind and conserve your energy.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might not be feeling too motivated today. It's a great time to ask for support from others.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Some self-applause may be in order today. Perhaps you've reached a goal, or you're getting closer to it. Either way, don't discount your hard work.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Embrace what makes you stand out. You'll make the biggest impact this way.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Perhaps it's time to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone. Speak your truth.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're funny and approachable. You can make a friend out of practically anyone you meet. You're someone who people often enjoy talking to because you're intellectually sharp, lighthearted and inspiring. You do best with those who are as curious about the world as you are. Learning is something you love, and sharing what you know with those around you is something you take great pleasure in, too. Your analytical mind is good at solving problems, and you always have some helpful advice to offer. Expect this year to be a comeback year for you. Good things are brewing!