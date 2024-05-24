The first half of the day may feel a bit lazy, which might have us ready to start the weekend early. Though, by the time we reach the mid-afternoon, the vibe quickly picks up. If there's difficult or demanding work to be done, we might want to save it until the afternoon hours, when we're likely to feel more energised and motivated. Though, even if we have plans to take the day off or sign off early, we can still benefit from the buoyant vibes in the air by trying out a new experience, getting physically active or doing something fun.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling blah, perhaps getting some exercise or fresh air could help shift your mood. Boost your endorphins.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need a break from people or your social life. Sometimes it's necessary to spend some time in your own little world.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't worry too much about failing. Do the best you can, and don't be scared to ask for help.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There's no need to rush. Give yourself space to ease into your day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you miss an opportunity, try not to worry. There will be more.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be so quick to shut people out. Being vulnerable can be beneficial for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid taking on too much or overbooking your schedule. You might not like saying "no," but sometimes it's necessary.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Today might not necessarily be fun, but it can be productive. Channel your energy into your work and watch how quickly time flies.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Listen to yourself and what your body needs. Start with something that makes you laugh.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Enjoying the arts, practicing meditation or being with the people you love could help you get out of your head.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to be so stubborn. Flexibility will work best for you today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be too hard on yourself. Acknowledge your strengths.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a lively and energetic person who's fun to be around. Whether you're keeping folks entertained with your funny jokes or doling out savvy advice and interesting facts, you know how to hold a great conversation. Being bored or stuck in a routine isn't something you enjoy. You aim to live a unique and fascinating life. You're kind to others, and you treat your friends like royalty. You're deeply imaginative, but you also balance your creativity with logic. This year, know that you've got luck on your side, so take a chance on something big!