The day may start off kind of slow, but giving ourselves some extra time to get going might actually be a good thing. This way, we can begin our day in a relaxed state of mind. Meanwhile, the morning hours can be very helpful for dealing with serious matters or creative work. It's also a great day for connecting with the people we love and doing something thoughtful for others, like sharing a kind word. The current cosmic vibes are supportive of romance and heart-to-heart conversations as well. Care and empathy are the main themes for today.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Making time to connect with yourself and the people you care about may be one of the best things you can do today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The hallmark of a good friendship is mutual support and care. If you don't feel like you have that kind of friendship in your life, maybe it's time to start working on it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

No matter how big or small your accomplishments are, be proud of them.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

When you believe in yourself, the possibilities of what you can do or achieve are endless.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

When it comes to establishing new connections or partnerships, take time to thoroughly vet people.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid the DIY approach. Help is within reach, so use it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You will soon discover just how much your hard work and contributions are appreciated.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're looking for love, you may meet someone with long-term potential. If you have a partner, plan for some quality time with them.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Make sure to nurture yourself today. Too, lean on the people you can trust.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Engage with your romantic side. Plan a date or ask someone out.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can achieve a positive outcome with an issue concerning your finances, job or wellness.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your confidence is attractive, as is your intelligence.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You might keep your heart guarded, but that's only because it's so tender. Deep down, you're a lovable softie. Anyone who can win over your trust will end up with a friend for life. You stand by your loved ones through thick and thin. You're brave in the face of danger and difficulty. You're also resourceful, and wherever there's a will, you will make a way -- no matter what. You're often one of the smartest people in any room that you're in, thanks to your keen perception. This year could mark the start of an important spiritual journey for you. Pay attention to what you feel called to do and start there.