Today invites us to slow down and chill out. As such, it's probably not the best time for attending large social gatherings or events. However, it is a day that's best for lazing around on the beach, at home, or in a friend's backyard. We might not be in the mood to do much when it comes to work and responsibilities. It will probably be better to take care of the easy tasks today and put off the more challenging or detailed tasks until Monday.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You'll most likely enjoy a quiet afternoon at home today rather than being social or out and about.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid taking on more responsibility than necessary. Get comfortable saying "no."

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be wary of negative thinking. Practicing gratitude is one way to think more positively.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You do a lot to care for others. Today try to spend more time taking care of yourself. Also, allow folks to come to your aid.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You can't really control what others do, so why stress yourself out about it?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's a goal you're trying to reach or a job you need to finish, you might have to give yourself a more realistic timeline.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid taking unnecessary risks, especially with money or love. Take the more mature or responsible route.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't allow people to push your buttons with their petty drama and behavior. Seek people and places that encourage and uplift you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It could be easy to get overwhelmed today. Don't neglect your health and wellness.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to be so serious or stubborn. Lighten up.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Go easy on yourself. You're most likely doing the best you can.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Having a creative outlet or hobby could aid you in dealing with difficult feelings.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

With your razor-sharp intuition and can-do attitude, you're rarely caught off guard by a crisis or a challenge. As a natural problem-solver with an innovative mind, you can easily handle and resolve difficult situations or issues. Thanks to your strong work ethic and your impressive resume, it's no wonder why you're often the point person or the one who's running the show when it comes to making sure that an important job gets done. This year, be more open to asking for support when you need it and making some new friends. Community will be a key theme for you.



