There's a big burst of can-do energy in the air that can aid us in accomplishing our goals. Though, if we truly want to be successful, we should avoid scattering our energy in too many directions and focus on just a few tasks at a time. Approaching our duties and obligations in a step-by-step manner might be more efficient than multitasking. At the same time, whatever obstacles we might face today, grit, determination and resourcefulness will see us through.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may have way too much going on today. Try to keep yourself grounded. Know when to take a break.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Before you make a decision, it might be useful to get a second opinion or some helpful feedback first.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Being selective about what you want can ensure that you get what's right for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't be shy about putting yourself out there. People will appreciate your confidence.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be necessary to pull back from your social life for a little while so that you can tend to things behind-the-scenes.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may want to jump in and save the day, but you're no superhero. Allow others to step in and help.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Let go of what isn't working so that you have enough space for what does.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Teaming up with others can help you bring a vision to life.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of overextending yourself to others. Know your boundaries.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You know just what to say and do to keep people motivated or get them to follow your lead.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Play it safe today. Avoid taking an unnecessary risk.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You often enjoy helping people, but you're encouraged to invest a little more time doing something that's just for you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're not afraid to push yourself. You understand that success can only happen if you're willing to grow and improve. Disciplined and dedicated, you remain focused on your goals, refusing to stop until you accomplish them. With your keen sense of perception and your appreciation for human complexity, you're always interested in the deeper side of life. You just have to remember to let yourself enjoy the lighter side of life as well. This year, engage with more wonder and curiosity in your daily life. Look for everyday miracles.