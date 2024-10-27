We might not feel like doing much today except relaxing, thanks to the lazy vibes that are in the air. While there might be a small desire to make plans or get a number of tasks done, many of us will most likely find it difficult to get going. Keeping our schedules light and our to-do lists short will be helpful in avoiding unnecessary stress and conserving the time and energy we have. For those of us who often have trouble with saying "no," today may be an exercise in setting healthy boundaries.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Instead of giving yourself more to do, what are some items you can stand to take off your plate or delegate to others?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A cooperative approach will work better than an uncooperative one. Be considerate of others when taking action.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be juggling a lot, but don't neglect your well-being. Take care of yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Choose joy whenever and wherever you can.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The vibes might be kind of weird today. It could be a good idea to lay low until they improve.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of being too accommodating of others. Exercise good boundaries.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to catch up on your sleep. Set aside time to relax.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be open to receiving help from others. Also, be brave enough to ask for it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't be too ambitious or take too much on. Give yourself a break.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spend some time around people who make you feel supported and hopeful about life.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid overpromising. Only commit to what you know you can deliver.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be mindful of saying "yes" to things that you really don't want to do. Honesty is the best policy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You never think twice about showing up for a friend or someone in need. Below your tough exterior is a big, soft heart. You're intelligent, determined and ambitious. You always work hard, and you may even have a long list of accomplishments worth celebrating. However, you understand that it's not just about winning in life; it's about appreciating the value of the losses, too. Due to your tenacity and confident attitude, you don't let challenges get in your way. This year, aim to make new friends and expand your circle.