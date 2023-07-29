Not only are millions of Britons heading for Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics have to pay for a visa to enter the islands next year, the new date is due to be set just after the Paris Olympics, so too with North Americans non resident in Europe.

Next year, Americans will be required to obtain travel authorization to enter 30 countries, ending visa-free travel in Europe for U.S. citizens.

The European Union announced this week a new security programme that would mandate U.S. passport holders to obtain visas before traveling to any of the visa-required countries, including Spain, France and Greece.

Before Americans secure their flights to Europe, they are being advised to visit the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

The new rules will be enforced starting in January 2024.

European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is a planned electronic authorisation system of the European Union for visa-exempt visitors travelling to the European Union or the Schengen Area (including EFTA countries), with the exception of the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the Common Travel Area.

A 6-month grace period is expected to allow eligible travellers and staff to become familiar with the new system, and to catch possible technical problems.

The idea of the an electronic travel authorisation system was first proposed by the European Commission in 2016.

ETIAS was formally established by Regulation (EU) 2018/1240 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 September 2018.