01/05/2024
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: BBC Topaz
Origin: Southampton
Destination: La Ciotat
Arrival: May 1 at 2pm
Departure: May 2 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 12,810
Flag: Antiqua & Barbuda
Length: 153

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 1 at 4am
Departure: May 1 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 1 at 4.55am
Departure: May 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 1 at 5.30am
Departure: May 1 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Marella Voyager

Vessel: Marella Voyager
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 1 at 5.30pm
Departure: May 1 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 77,302
Flag: Malta
Length: 263

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: May 1 at 6am
Departure: May 1 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 1 at 6am
Departure: May 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 1 at 6am
Departure: May 1 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 1 at 6.30am
Departure: May 1 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188

Vessel: Norwegian Viva
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 1 at 8am
Departure: May 1 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 299

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 1 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

