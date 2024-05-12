These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 12 at 4am
Departure: May 12 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 12 at 6am
Departure: May 12 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 12 at 7pm
Departure: May 12 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 12 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 13 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.