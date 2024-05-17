These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 4am
Departure: May 17 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 17 at 4.55am
Departure: May 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 17 at 5am
Departure: May 17 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 5.30am
Departure: May 17 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 6am
Departure: May 17 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 17 at 6am
Departure: May 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 17 at 6.30am
Departure: May 17 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188
Vessel: Norwegian Pearl
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 8am
Departure: May 17 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 293
Vessel: Sirena
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 17 at 8am
Departure: May 17 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 30,277
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 181
Vessel: MSC Seaview
Origin: Civitivecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 8.45am
Departure: May 17 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 17 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
