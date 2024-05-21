These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 21 at 4am
Departure: May 21 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Le Spezia
Arrival: May 21 at 4.30am
Departure: May 21 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 21 at 4.55am
Departure: May 21 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 21 at 5am
Departure: May 21 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 21 at 5.30am
Departure: May 21 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 21 at 5.30am
Departure: May 21 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 21 at 6am
Departure: May 21 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 21 at 6am
Departure: May 21 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin:Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 21 at 6.30am
Departure: May 21 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188
Vessel: Slotergracht
Origin: Gandia
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: May 21 at 7am
Departure: May 21 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 16,641
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 168
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 21 at 7am
Departure: May 21 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 21 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
