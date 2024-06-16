Aidastella cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma16/06/2024 00:54
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: June 16 at 4.30am
Departure: June 16 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 16 at 4.55am
Departure: June 16 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 16 at 6am
Departure: June 16 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 16 at 6am
Departure: June 16 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 16 at 7pm
Departure: June 16 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 16 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 17 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.