These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: June 16 at 4.30am

Departure: June 16 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71,304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 16 at 4.55am

Departure: June 16 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 16 at 6am

Departure: June 16 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 16 at 6am

Departure: June 16 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 16 at 7pm

Departure: June 16 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 16 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 17 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.